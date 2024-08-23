Kenan Thompson shares how Project 2025 screws over everyone

SNL's brilliant Kenan Thompson shows how Project 2025 is Dianetics for MAGAs. There is a scary new law or policy for everyone except billionaires.

Kenan Thompson is one of my favorite SNL actors of all time. It was great seeing him walk out on the stage at the DNC and help dissect Project 2025. People need to understand what the current "conservative" movement is about because Project 2025 is the guidebook to fascism. As Thompson demonstrates, they are coming for everyone.

