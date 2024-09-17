Netflix sued: Squid Game accused of copying Bollywood film, Luck

An Indian filmmaker, Soham Shah, is suing Netflix because he claims Squid Game (2021) is a knock-off of his 2009 Hindi-language movie, Luck.

From The Independent:

Shah's film Luck follows a group of people "endowed with 'luck' who are recruited by an "underworld kingpin" to participate in a "series of challenges designed to test their 'Luck' factor, as gamblers around the world bet on them," according to its official synopsis on IMDB. "The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence," Shah said in the suit, according to Bloomberg.

Netflix responded in a statement, "This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously."

However, as soon as Squid Game debuted, several people pointed out the similarities:

I think I downloaded wrong Squid Game. pic.twitter.com/ZccIxnkE9z — Mucifer Lorningstar (@Nayzraf) September 30, 2021

People saying squid game is a really unique show haven't watched Luck — rish (@rish1t) September 30, 2021

And while we're at it, Squid Game seems a lot like the Japanese series, Alice in Borderland, which debuted in 2020, a year before Squid Game:

Previously:

• Survival horror fans rejoice: Squid Game season 2 hits screens Dec 26, 2024

• Get ready for the real-life Squid Game game show on Netflix

• Netflix 'Squid Game' injures 3 players who seek medical care — 2 threaten to sue

• Why is Squid Game such a huge international hit?

• Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae just made history

• If Danny DeVito had a role in 'Squid Game'

• Squid Game's second season to film this summer