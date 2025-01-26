Elon Musk tells Germans not to feel "guilt" over country's past at far-right rally

Elon Musk is having a busy week, which naturally means that the rest of us are having a shitty one. After giving the Nazi salute heard round the world and enjoying a warm reception in Berlin, Gruppen­führer Musk has decided to double down with a surprise appearance at an Alternative für Deutschland rally. In case you missed their previous appearances, AfD are a fringe German political party officially classified as neofascist extremists, so of course Elon has thrown his weight behind them.

Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside the party's co-leader, Alice Weidel, Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people.

"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," Musk said.

Last week, the US billionaire caused uproar after he made a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

On Saturday, he said "children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents", apparently referring to Germany's Nazi past.

"There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that," he said.