Paralyzed sheep masters driving with joystick, brings joy to animal sanctuary

I'm in love with Kiki the driving sheep! Kiki is an adorable sheep who happens to be paralyzed but who hasn't let that stop her from living the best life she can, with lots of help from her family at the Don't Forget Us, Pet Us, a nonprofit sanctuary and animal rescue. Kiki has even recently learned to use a joystick to drive her own motorized vehicle, which allows her even more freedom to explore her surroundings.

According to this video created by GeoBeats Animals, Kiki, who was born paralyzed after her mom caught Cash Valley virus from a mosquito, was brought as a young lamb to Don't Forget Us, Pet Us, a nonprofit sanctuary located in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts that provides lifelong care for farm animals with disabilities. From the start, the folks caring for her noticed how attentive, curious, and sweet Kiki was, and they've worked to provide her with the tools and love she needs to thrive, despite her disabilities.

When she was young, the sanctuary provided her with enrichment toys and saw how quickly Kiki learned to control the toys' dials and levers by using her lips and teeth to move them. After noticing how much she loved exploring her surroundings while being pushed in a stroller, the folks at the sanctuary wondered if Kiki would be able to transfer the skills she demonstrated manipulating her toys to learning to drive a motorized cart. Sure enough, she easily learned to use her head to push the joystick on her motorized cart to move it in various directions, and now she's an old pro, scooting around the sanctuary property at her leisure. She has the freedom now to move herself to exactly the perfect spot for sunbathing, or to drive over to different areas to visit her farm animal friends. I love seeing how happy she looks as she drives her little cart around and hangs out with her friends! I could watch her all day!

In addition to being a budding social media star, Kiki also demonstrates her skills as an ambassador at local schools, and other similar sanctuaries are learning from Kiki's experiences as they seek to provide the same care and support for their own animals with disabilities. Kiki is an absolute doll, and is bringing so much light and love into this world. Thanks, Kiki, and thanks, Don't Forget Us, Pet Us, for taking such great care of all of the animals at your sanctuary and for sharing their beautiful stories with us!

On their website, Don't Forget Us, Pet Us provide this overview of their work:

Don't Forget Us…Pet Us strives to protect and advocate for animals in need. We rescue and provide sanctuary to farmed and domestic animals that are often sick, neglected, or discarded – giving them the second chance they deserve. We aim to inspire compassion for animals through education, adoption, and personal connections, in hopes of creating a kinder, more humane community and world. Our Commitment to the animals is to provide lifelong care and sanctuary. This consists of medical, dental and farrier care in addition to providing specialized diets to ensure their nutritional needs.

See more of Kiki and her friends at the Don't Forget Us, Pet Us sanctuary's website, Instagram or Facebook.

