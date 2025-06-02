Jonathan Joss shot dead in San Antonio at age 59

Some sad news out of San Antonio, Texas today: Jonathan Joss, best known for veining John Redcorn on King of the Hill and appearing on Parks and Recreation as Ken Hotate, has been shot dead.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched Sunday to a location on Dorsey Drive in San Antonio, Texas, for a reported shooting in progress. Officers found Joss "near the roadway of the location," where they "attempted life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived. The actor was pronounced dead by emergency service responders. A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Now, we're not suggesting that playing John Redcorn is cursed, but this is the second of two actors who have voiced the character to suffer an untimely death. Redcorn's original voice actor, Victor Aaron, died in car accident, back in 1996. Joss took over the role and was the voice of Redcorn right up until the series ended in 2009.

While Joss may be gone, he's left us with a gift of his acting to remember him by: in the reboot of King of the Hill, appearing on Hulu later this year, he'll be all up in John Redcorn's character again.

