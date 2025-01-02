Judge won't let Giuliani keep his witness list sealed

Rudy Giuliani—formerly America's Mayor and lately Donald Trump's startlingly disgraced lawyer—will not be able to keep a list of witnesses hidden until a legal hearing next month that could strip him of his Florida condo. Giuliani is on the hook for a $148m defamation verdict after lying about two election workers, but has been doing his best to avoid compensating them.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said on Monday that Giuliani filed his witness list under seal on Dec. 23, despite the fact that the court had "neither directed nor permitted this list to be filed under seal." The judge then ordered the clerk of the court to unseal the document on the court's public docket. The failure to abide by the court's processes and procedures in the latest in a long line of mishaps on Giuliani's end in the contentious litigation over how he is going to pay the massive debt he owes to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.